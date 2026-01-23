Western disturbance brings rain, improves Delhi's air quality

Why does this matter?

The rain gave Delhi's air a much-needed breather by clearing out some winter pollution, making it easier to breathe—at least for now.

Temperatures also took a dive: after Thursday's unusually warm 27.1°C, you can expect cooler days ahead with highs around 18-20°C on Friday and around 16-18°C on Saturday.

Shallow fog is possible during morning hours, so keep an eye out if you're heading out early.