Western disturbance brings rain, improves Delhi's air quality
India
Delhi woke up to light rain and strong, gusty winds on Friday, thanks to a western disturbance rolling in.
The IMD put out a yellow alert for more showers through the day.
The good news? The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved a bit, dropping from 322 (very poor) to 293 (poor) from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.
Why does this matter?
The rain gave Delhi's air a much-needed breather by clearing out some winter pollution, making it easier to breathe—at least for now.
Temperatures also took a dive: after Thursday's unusually warm 27.1°C, you can expect cooler days ahead with highs around 18-20°C on Friday and around 16-18°C on Saturday.
Shallow fog is possible during morning hours, so keep an eye out if you're heading out early.