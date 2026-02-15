Western disturbance to bring warm weather to north India

Spotty showers possible in western Himalayas

Parts of Himachal Pradesh—think Mandi and Chamba—may also see clouds, though Kullu and Shimla look set to stay dry.

According to the IMD, most plains will miss out on rain for now, but watch for spotty showers or snowfall in the western Himalayas between February 17-19.

Meanwhile, winds will begin to flow from the south toward Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, bringing less cold in the air, with Delhi's highs expected around 27-29°C.