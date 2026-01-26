Western Disturbances to bring snow, hail; cold wave to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of winter weather from January 26, impacting large parts of north, northwest, and central India. The weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall and snowfall in the western Himalayan region, along with thunderstorms and hailstorms over adjoining plains. Dense fog in several pockets and strong squally winds over coastal waters are also likely.

Weather forecast Western disturbance to affect northwestern plains The IMD has predicted that the weather system will remain active till at least January 28. Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30, which may keep the weather conditions unsettled till the end of January. The most significant impact will be felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand with fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall on January 26-27.

Weather impact Heavy rainfall, snowfall likely in higher regions Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 27. This could lead to temporary disruptions in road and rail traffic in higher regions. The forecast also includes lightning and squally winds with wind speeds of 50-60km/h gusting up to 70km/h over parts of the western Himalayan region during this period.

Weather extension Storms, rain expected in northwestern and central plains The weather system's impact will extend to the northwestern and central plains. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on January 27. Similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the same day. East Uttar Pradesh may witness these conditions on January 27-28.

Weather advisory Cold wave conditions likely in several regions The IMD has warned of dense fog during morning and night hours in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 26. North Uttar Pradesh may witness similar conditions till January 27. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan on January 26. Cold wave conditions are also expected over Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan on the same day.