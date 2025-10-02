What to know about 'Udan Fox' sighted in Rajasthan

Recently, people in Shahpura, Rajasthan were surprised by a massive flying animal with a 5-6 foot wingspan and a fox-like face. Locals nicknamed it "Udan Fox," but experts identified it as the Indian flying fox—a harmless fruit bat that just loves ripe fruits and nectar.

No need to panic, say experts The unexpected sight caused quite a stir, with some villagers worried about their crops.

Experts quickly reassured everyone: the Indian flying fox doesn't harm people.

In fact, these bats help nature by pollinating plants and spreading seeds.

Where can you spot them? These bats hang out in big groups on tall trees near water or farms—think banyan or fig trees.

They sleep during the day and head out at dusk to snack on fruit and flowers.

If you want to spot one, look up around sunset near large old trees.