Dussehra celebrations at Kamla Park: Here's how to tackle traffic

Traffic diversions will pop up at Barafkhana, Clock Tower, and Malka Ganj junctions as needed. Lala Jagannath Marg and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Marg are likely to get jammed too. No parking on Lala Jagannath Marg between 6 p.m.-10 p.m.—so if you're driving, use nearby authorized lots.

Recommended alternate routes

To save yourself a headache, try Dr. Karnwal Marg or Roshnara Road instead of the main routes.

Best move? Avoid the area from 6 p.m.-10pm if you can and follow any instructions from traffic staff on duty.

Planning ahead will help you enjoy your evening without getting stuck in festive gridlock!