Next Article
India allows Sikh pilgrimages to Pakistan after long pause
India
India has just given the go-ahead for Sikh groups to travel to Pakistan this November for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab.
This comes after a stretch of strained relations between the two countries—think back to the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India's 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year—which had put these pilgrimages on pause.
What about security measures?
With cross-border tensions still simmering, the Home Ministry has rolled out strict security measures to keep pilgrims safe during their journey.
The move aims to respect religious traditions while making sure everyone gets home safely—a careful balance in today's climate.