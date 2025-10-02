India allows Sikh pilgrimages to Pakistan after long pause India Oct 02, 2025

India has just given the go-ahead for Sikh groups to travel to Pakistan this November for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab.

This comes after a stretch of strained relations between the two countries—think back to the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India's 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year—which had put these pilgrimages on pause.