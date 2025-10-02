Next Article
Tap water mission deadline extended to 2028
India
The government has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission's deadline to 2028, after originally aiming for 2024.
This move comes following reports of irregularities and a review led by PM Modi.
The mission, which got a fresh budget boost of ₹67,000 crore for 2025-26, is all about bringing tap water to every rural home in India.
What's the current status of the mission
JJM kicked off in 2019 with the goal of safe drinking water for all rural households.
So far, about 80% of the target has been met—states like Punjab and Gujarat are already fully covered.
But some states are lagging behind, partly due to issues like contractor delays and overcharging during COVID-19.
The government's now investigating these problems and says it's committed to finishing the job by the new deadline.