Tap water mission deadline extended to 2028

What's the current status of the mission

JJM kicked off in 2019 with the goal of safe drinking water for all rural households.

So far, about 80% of the target has been met—states like Punjab and Gujarat are already fully covered.

But some states are lagging behind, partly due to issues like contractor delays and overcharging during COVID-19.

The government's now investigating these problems and says it's committed to finishing the job by the new deadline.