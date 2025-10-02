Next Article
AI, LEDs, and eco-friendliness: Dussehra 2025 in Delhi
India
Delhi is gearing up for a next-level Dussehra this evening, with massive Ravana effigies (think 80 to 200 feet tall!) lighting up the Ramlila grounds.
This year, expect AI-powered theatrics and interactive LED-lit effigies that actually respond before going up in flames—a cool blend of old-school storytelling and modern tech, all while keeping things eco-friendly.
PM Modi to attend celebrations at Patparganj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at Patparganj's festivities at 6:00pm so crowds are expected to be huge.
Delhi Traffic Police suggest using public transport to avoid jams.
Ravan Dahan ceremonies will run from 6:05pm to 7:10pm across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram—so whether you're local or just visiting, there's plenty of ways to catch this unique cultural mashup!