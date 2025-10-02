Daughter-in-law drags mother-in-law by hair in viral video: Report
In Gurdaspur, Punjab, Harjeet Kaur has been accused of physically and verbally abusing her elderly mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur.
A video circulating online shows Harjeet dragging Gurbajan by her hair and hitting her, while her son Charatveer Singh pleads for it to stop.
The footage has gone viral and triggered a police investigation.
Police investigation underway; case registered
Gurbajan, who is a widow, filed a police complaint alleging ongoing abuse and threats from Harjeet—including pressure to transfer property.
Charatveer backed up his grandmother's claims and said Harjeet's violent behavior was often linked to alcohol. He also recorded earlier incidents as evidence for the police.
The Punjab State Commission for Women has taken notice, promising strict action based on the video evidence as the investigation continues.