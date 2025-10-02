Next Article
Groom refuses duplex, Range Rover; wedding called off
India
A wedding was called off after a 27-year-old groom from a wealthy family refused to accept dowry, even turning down offers like a duplex flat and a Range Rover.
The story, shared by the groom's relative on Reddit, quickly sparked debate about why rejecting dowry—something illegal but still common in India—would be seen as a problem.
'Xiaomi/Vivo phones are 15k-20k...'
The bride's father canceled the wedding, calling the groom's stance a "defect" and comparing it to "Xiaomi/Vivo phones are 15k-20k, but people still pay over a lakh for iPhones because they're valuable."
The incident led to over 500 Reddit comments discussing how dowry is still used as leverage or a bargaining chip in marriages today, highlighting ongoing issues around old traditions and changing mindsets.