Groom refuses duplex, Range Rover; wedding called off

'Xiaomi/Vivo phones are 15k-20k...'

The bride's father canceled the wedding, calling the groom's stance a "defect" and comparing it to "Xiaomi/Vivo phones are 15k-20k, but people still pay over a lakh for iPhones because they're valuable."

The incident led to over 500 Reddit comments discussing how dowry is still used as leverage or a bargaining chip in marriages today, highlighting ongoing issues around old traditions and changing mindsets.