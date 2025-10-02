Haryana to give ₹2,100/month to destitute kids
Haryana just rolled out a plan to give ₹2,100 every month to children who've lost parental support—whether that's because of a parent's death, long-term absence, imprisonment, or serious disability.
Announced by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, the scheme covers kids up to 21 years old from families earning less than ₹2 lakh a year and living in Haryana for at least five years.
Families can apply at local service centers
To get this help, families can apply at local service centers with documents like birth and destitute certificates, proof of residence, and family ID.
The benefit is capped at two children per family and doesn't apply if the family already gets a government pension.
It's meant to ease some pressure on young people facing tough times without their parents—and make sure they're not left behind.