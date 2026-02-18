When does Ramadan start in India?
Ramadan officially begins on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries after the crescent moon was spotted Tuesday night.
In India, mosques across the country will look for the crescent after sunset today, with announcements usually made by 7pm—if the moon shows up, fasting starts Thursday; if not, it begins Friday.
Moon sighting in India
Mosques in cities like Delhi and Lucknow will look for the crescent after sunset, with announcements usually made by 7pm as to whether Ramadan starts tomorrow or gets pushed to Friday (if clouds block the view).
It's a bit of a waiting game each year!
Duration of 1st fast
If Ramadan starts Thursday in India, Delhi's first fast means Sehri (pre-dawn meal) wraps up by 5:37am and Iftar (breaking fast) happens at 6:15pm—so about 12 hours without food or drink.
These times shift slightly every day based on sunrise and sunset.