Who was Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son?
Agnivesh Agarwal, eldest son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away at 49 on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest while being treated for injuries from a skiing accident in New York.
His father shared the heartbreaking news online, calling it the "darkest day" of his life.
His journey and vision
Born in Patna, Agnivesh studied at Mayo College and later went to the US for further studies.
He founded Fujairah Gold in the UAE, led Hindustan Zinc for over a decade, and ran one of the largest private thermal power plants in Punjab.
Beyond business, he was passionate about sports and music and dreamed of an India without hunger or inequality.
On January 23, his father promised to carry forward Agnivesh's dreams—including donating over 75% of their earnings to social causes.