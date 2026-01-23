Why India is hesitating to join Trump's 'Gaza Board of Peace'
India
The new "Board of Peace," launched by Donald Trump in Davos, is meant to help rebuild and reform Gaza after the Israel-Hamas conflict.
India was invited to join but hasn't said yes or no yet.
The main reason? India's cautious about jumping in when big global players like Russia and China aren't on board.
Why does it matter?
India's decision could shape its influence in West Asia, but joining a US-led board without wider international support might hurt its credibility—especially with the Global South.
There are also concerns about whether the board truly represents Gaza's interests and fits with India's usual approach to global partnerships.
With only a few Western allies backing the plan so far, India is taking its time before making a move.