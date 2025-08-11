Why Mizoram is registering Myanmar Bangladesh refugees with biometrics

Challenges in the registration drive

Progress has been slow—less than 2,000 refugees were registered by early August.

The main culprits? Broken devices and patchy internet in remote areas.

In Champhai district, which hosts over 13,000 Myanmar refugees, only seven people got registered at first.

Officials hope new equipment will speed things up soon.

It's also tough to reach those living outside relief camps or kids attending school away from their families.