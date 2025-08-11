Uttarkashi flash floods: 43 people still missing, rescue operations on
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi on August 5 caused flash floods that hit the village of Dharali hard.
The disaster has damaged homes and roads, leaving many people stranded or homeless.
So far, over 1,300 people—mostly Char Dham pilgrims—have been rescued, but 43 are still missing, including Army personnel and Nepali workers.
Rescue teams working round the clock
Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and police are working around the clock with help from ISRO's satellite images. The Bhagirathi river has changed course and wiped out key infrastructure.
The state is providing ₹5 lakh to families who've lost loved ones and planning long-term relief.
With heavy rain predicted until August 14 by IMD, there's real worry about more floods or landslides making things even tougher for everyone involved.