Uttarkashi flash floods: 43 people still missing, rescue operations on

Rescue teams working round the clock

Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and police are working around the clock with help from ISRO's satellite images. The Bhagirathi river has changed course and wiped out key infrastructure.

The state is providing ₹5 lakh to families who've lost loved ones and planning long-term relief.

With heavy rain predicted until August 14 by IMD, there's real worry about more floods or landslides making things even tougher for everyone involved.