SC strikes down Army rule limiting posts for women officers

What does the decision mean?

This decision means Army jobs—like JAG and combat support—must be open to everyone, no matter their gender.

The court pointed to real-life examples of women like Captain Ojaswita Shree and Colonel Anshu Jamwal, who've already proven themselves in tough missions and UN peacekeeping.

It's a big step for fairness in the armed forces, making sure opportunities are based on merit—not gender—and showing that more doors are finally opening for women in military roles.