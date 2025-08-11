Next Article
SC strikes down Army rule limiting posts for women officers
Big move from the Supreme Court: it struck down the Army rule that limited the number of JAG branch posts available to women officers.
The court also called out why women are kept away from counter-terror and emergency duties, saying this goes against equality.
What does the decision mean?
This decision means Army jobs—like JAG and combat support—must be open to everyone, no matter their gender.
The court pointed to real-life examples of women like Captain Ojaswita Shree and Colonel Anshu Jamwal, who've already proven themselves in tough missions and UN peacekeeping.
It's a big step for fairness in the armed forces, making sure opportunities are based on merit—not gender—and showing that more doors are finally opening for women in military roles.