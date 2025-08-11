Next Article
Kerala backs SC's new dog sterilization rule
Kerala is backing the Supreme Court's new rule that stops local bodies from putting sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs back onto the streets—a move that goes against national Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.
State Minister M.B. Rajesh called the old approach "impractical," especially with public safety at stake.
SC's decision on stray dogs
Dog bite cases in Kerala have shot up, crossing 100,000 by April 2024, and there have already been 11 rabies deaths this year.
The Supreme Court's decision lets Kerala keep strays in shelters instead of sending them back out, aiming to protect people while still considering animal rights.
It also gives the state more control to address a growing public health problem.