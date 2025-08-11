Mizoram's 1st train link is a marvel of modern engineering
Aizawl, Mizoram's capital, just got its very first train connection thanks to the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line, finished in June 2025.
This 51km stretch took years to build and includes a wild engineering feat: 48 tunnels and 142 bridges, with one pier near Sairang standing as tall as a 30-story building—built tough for monsoons and earthquakes.
The new rail line replaces risky mountain roads
The new rail link seriously upgrades travel between Guwahati and Aizawl—cutting the trip by about six hours and leaving those risky mountain roads behind.
With new stations popping up in places like Hortoki and Sairang, getting around Mizoram just got way easier for everyone.
Mizoram Tourism and IRCTC launch travel packages
Tourism is getting a boost too. In August 2025, Mizoram Tourism joined hands with IRCTC to launch travel packages that show off this fresh rail route.
It's all part of the "Discover NE beyond Guwahati" project—so expect more young travelers hopping on board soon!