Mizoram raises 1st-ever territorial army battalion to combat drug menace
Mizoram is stepping up its fight against drug trafficking by forming its first-ever Mizo Territorial Army battalion.
Seventy local recruits will train for nine months in Shillong, then head to border areas to help law enforcement and keep the state safer.
NCB plans zonal office in Mizoram for better anti-drug efforts
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has proposed opening a zonal office in Mizoram, aiming to boost anti-drug efforts with staff who know the local language and community.
This move is expected to make tackling drug issues on the ground much more effective.