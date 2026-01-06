'Will hold discussions': CM on banning non-Hindus in Kumbh areas 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to demands for a ban on non-Hindus from entering Kumbh Mela areas. The call for the ban was made by Shri Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam, who cited bylaws restricting non-Hindu entry into Har Ki Pauri. He argued that these rules were made with a long-term vision and stressed the need to reserve space exclusively for Hindus during the festival.

Government response CM Dhami to discuss Kumbh Mela entry restrictions with priests Responding to the demand, CM Dhami said his government will consult with priest groups to arrive at a suitable solution. He stressed Haridwar's importance as a holy city and said they are looking into existing laws and provisions. "We are looking into acts governing the region and will hold discussions with the priests to bring out suitable proposals," he said.

Proposal details Proposal to extend entry restrictions under discussion Reportedly, a proposal to extend entry restrictions to all 105 Ganga ghats from Haridwar to Rishikesh is under discussion with seers and the Shri Ganga Sabha. The move comes as Uttarakhand prepares for the Kumbh Mela in January 2027. Haridwar attracts nearly 40 million pilgrims annually, boosting its local economy during major bathing festivals. However, the presence of non-Hindu tourists has sometimes sparked controversy at Ganga ghats in recent years.