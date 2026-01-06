'Will hold discussions': CM on banning non-Hindus in Kumbh areas
What's the story
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to demands for a ban on non-Hindus from entering Kumbh Mela areas. The call for the ban was made by Shri Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam, who cited bylaws restricting non-Hindu entry into Har Ki Pauri. He argued that these rules were made with a long-term vision and stressed the need to reserve space exclusively for Hindus during the festival.
Government response
CM Dhami to discuss Kumbh Mela entry restrictions with priests
Responding to the demand, CM Dhami said his government will consult with priest groups to arrive at a suitable solution. He stressed Haridwar's importance as a holy city and said they are looking into existing laws and provisions. "We are looking into acts governing the region and will hold discussions with the priests to bring out suitable proposals," he said.
Proposal details
Proposal to extend entry restrictions under discussion
Reportedly, a proposal to extend entry restrictions to all 105 Ganga ghats from Haridwar to Rishikesh is under discussion with seers and the Shri Ganga Sabha. The move comes as Uttarakhand prepares for the Kumbh Mela in January 2027. Haridwar attracts nearly 40 million pilgrims annually, boosting its local economy during major bathing festivals. However, the presence of non-Hindu tourists has sometimes sparked controversy at Ganga ghats in recent years.
Support for ban
Seers support ban on non-Hindu entry to preserve sanctity
Seers have long demanded Haridwar be declared a "holy city" with restrictions on non-Hindu entry and overnight stays. Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara welcomed the proposed move, calling it necessary to "preserve the sanctity of the Ganga city." However, Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin called the proposal impractical due to its impact on local communities and economies. "I abide by the law that no non-Hindu is allowed to...Har ki Pauri. However, other than that, it is not practical."