Woman attacked for not withdrawing murder case
In Noida, Geeta was stabbed by two men on July 9 while heading home near Labour Chowk.
The attackers, who quickly fled on a scooter, apparently targeted her because she wouldn't withdraw a legal case.
Thankfully, people nearby rushed her to the hospital.
Attack linked to custody battle
Turns out, this attack is tied to Geeta's ongoing battle for justice—her daughter was allegedly killed in 2023 by Veeru, who got out on bail earlier this year and has been pressuring Geeta to let the case go.
Despite threats, she hasn't backed down.
Police are now investigating nine suspects linked to the assault.