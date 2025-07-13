Odisha student's self-immolation sparks outrage India Jul 13, 2025

A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, Odisha, set herself on fire near the principal's office after accusing an assistant professor of sexual and mental harassment.

She had reported the harassment since June 30, but says no action was taken.

The situation escalated when she was allegedly pressured by college officials to withdraw her complaint.