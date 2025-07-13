Odisha student's self-immolation sparks outrage
A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, Odisha, set herself on fire near the principal's office after accusing an assistant professor of sexual and mental harassment.
She had reported the harassment since June 30, but says no action was taken.
The situation escalated when she was allegedly pressured by college officials to withdraw her complaint.
Student in critical condition
Now in critical condition with severe burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the student is receiving intensive medical care.
Police have arrested the accused professor, Sameer Kumar Sahu, and suspended the college principal.
The state government has launched an official inquiry, with top officials promising strict action.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders and the National Commission for Women are pushing for accountability and a transparent investigation within three days.