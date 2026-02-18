Woman kills mother for believing in black magic: Report

Suchitra tried to pass off murder as natural death

After the murder, Suchitra tried to pass it off as a natural death and rushed funeral plans. But villagers grew suspicious about the condition of Pushpavathi's body and tipped off police before cremation could happen.

Both Suchitra and her husband—who was present during the incident—have been arrested.

Investigators are now looking into whether financial disputes in the family may have played a role in the crime.