Woman lawyer in Azara alleges assault during land acquisition hearing
India
A woman lawyer in Azara, near Guwahati, says she was assaulted at a revenue office while attending a land acquisition hearing at a government office.
She claims her phone was taken when she tried to film the incident, and a video showing a man pushing her against an almirah has gone viral.
Police probe cross complaints over assault
According to her police complaint, things got heated after an argument with an official, and a man who introduced himself as a lawyer allegedly attacked her and threatened revoking her license.
She has filed a complaint against three people involved. Meanwhile, someone else has also filed a complaint against her.
Police are looking into both sides as the investigation continues.