Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in Andhra Pradesh
India
In Chiluvuru village, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi Madhuri has been arrested after police say she and her lover Gopi plotted to kill Madhuri's husband, Lokam Shiva Nagaraju.
According to reports, she served him biryani laced with a substance and then suffocated him while he slept.
How the truth came out
Madhuri approached her neighbors in the morning and claimed that Nagaraju died of a heart attack, but neighbors noticed injuries on his body and spoke up about the couple's frequent fights.
A postmortem later confirmed he was suffocated.
During questioning, Madhuri admitted to the crime and shared further disturbing details.
The investigation is still ongoing.