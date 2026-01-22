Woman, lover frame husband in cow slaughter cases for divorce India Jan 22, 2026

A woman from Lucknow and her lover allegedly tried to get her husband, Wasif, arrested for cow slaughter just to push him into a divorce.

Between September 2025 and January 2026, the two reportedly planted beef in Wasif's car in a September 2025 incident, and in January 2026 booked a porter or supply vehicle using his phone to send a consignment of meat that was intercepted near his business;

they informed right-wing social media groups under false identities, which then alerted the police.

The lover even joined a right-wing group online under a false name to help carry out the plan.