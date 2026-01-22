Woman, lover frame husband in cow slaughter cases for divorce
A woman from Lucknow and her lover allegedly tried to get her husband, Wasif, arrested for cow slaughter just to push him into a divorce.
Between September 2025 and January 2026, the two reportedly planted beef in Wasif's car in a September 2025 incident, and in January 2026 booked a porter or supply vehicle using his phone to send a consignment of meat that was intercepted near his business;
they informed right-wing social media groups under false identities, which then alerted the police.
The lover even joined a right-wing group online under a false name to help carry out the plan.
How the plot unfolded—and where things stand now
The couple's scheme led to Wasif spending a month in jail before getting bail.
In January 2026, they used Wasif's own phone and documents to book a porter carrying more beef, alerting right-wing social media groups under false identities, which then notified the police.
The lover was arrested after a police trap and admitted to the crime; meanwhile, the woman escaped police at court and is still missing.
Both face charges under strict cow slaughter laws as police continue their search for her.