Woman's suicide turned homicide: Boyfriend strangled her, staged death
India
A 23-year-old woman named Ranjitha, who was living with her partner Ayyappa in Bengaluru, was reported dead recently.
While Ayyappa claimed it was suicide, Ranjitha's family was not convinced and reached out to the police.
Investigators discovered she had actually been strangled with a cable wire, raising strong suspicions that her death was staged as suicide.
Ranjitha's family took her body to Kodagu district
Ranjitha had moved from Kodagu to Bengaluru with Ayyappa after he promised marriage, but their relationship turned rocky, with frequent fights and reports of abuse.
She had even told her parents about his violent behavior earlier.
After the investigation, police arrested Ayyappa, and Ranjitha's family filed a complaint with the police and have taken her body to Kodagu district.