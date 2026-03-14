Woman's suicide turned homicide: Boyfriend strangled her, staged death

Ranjitha's family took her body to Kodagu district

Ranjitha had moved from Kodagu to Bengaluru with Ayyappa after he promised marriage, but their relationship turned rocky, with frequent fights and reports of abuse.

She had even told her parents about his violent behavior earlier.

After the investigation, police arrested Ayyappa, and Ranjitha's family filed a complaint with the police and have taken her body to Kodagu district.