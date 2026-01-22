Women Agniveers to debut in IAF band at Republic Day parade India Jan 22, 2026

This Republic Day, nine women Agniveers will make history by joining the Indian Air Force band for the first time in the IAF band at the Republic Day parade.

They'll march down Kartavya Path with a 75-member band during the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26—a big moment for both the IAF and these trailblazing women.