Women Agniveers to debut in IAF band at Republic Day parade
This Republic Day, nine women Agniveers will make history by joining the Indian Air Force band for the first time in the IAF band at the Republic Day parade.
They'll march down Kartavya Path with a 75-member band during the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26—a big moment for both the IAF and these trailblazing women.
Meet the team behind the scenes
The IAF band is led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel and supports a marching group headed by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar.
Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar will help unfurl the flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu, with other key roles played by Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhary and Flight Lieutenants Prakhar Chandrakar and Dinesh Murali.
What's special this year?
Alongside classic tunes like "Sare Jahan Se Achha," you'll catch a flypast featuring 29 aircraft in eight formations—including one marking Operation Sindoor.
Keep an eye out for Surabhi Sharma, a 19-year-old Agniveer from Mathura, who'll be playing saxophone during this milestone event.