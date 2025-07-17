Women from STs can inherit family property: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has just ruled that women from Scheduled Tribes (STs) have the same right as men to inherit family property.
This big decision came from a land dispute in Chhattisgarh, where a tribal man died before modern inheritance laws kicked in.
The court made it clear: old customs or past rulings favoring only male heirs don't hold up—tribal women deserve equal rights.
What did the judges say?
This is a huge step for gender equality in India's tribal communities.
The judges pointed out that blocking women from inheriting property simply because of their gender goes against the Constitution's promise of equality.
They also called on Parliament to update the Hindu Succession Act so it clearly covers tribal women too.
Until then, if local customs are unclear, tribal women can use older laws to claim what's rightfully theirs.