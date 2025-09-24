Women make up 26% of India's workforce: GPTW report
Despite all the talk about gender diversity, women still make up just 26% of India's workforce in 2025—a number stuck in place for three years.
The latest Great Place to Work India report says old-school barriers and workplace culture are still holding women back.
Sharp decline in women's representation at leadership levels
While women fill 28% of individual contributor roles, their numbers drop fast:
only 19% are frontline managers, 16% reach mid-level leadership, 15% make it to executive or C-suite level, and a tiny 8% become CEOs.
This sharp decline reflects persistent bias, unclear promotion pathways, and male-dominated workspaces that stall women's careers.
Gender gap across sectors
Women are better represented in non-profits (47%) and education (41%), but lag behind in manufacturing (14%) and transportation (12%).
Common challenges? Maternity breaks, inflexible work options, limited support from managers—and about 15% say they've faced unfair promotions or evaluations.
How 'Best Workplaces for Women' fared
Companies recognized as "Best Workplaces for Women" have a higher share of female employees (32%) compared to others (23%).
Targeted efforts like mentorships and flexible policies clearly help more women stay—and grow—in their careers.