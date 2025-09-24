Women make up 26% of India's workforce: GPTW report

Despite all the talk about gender diversity, women still make up just 26% of India's workforce in 2025—a number stuck in place for three years. The latest Great Place to Work India report says old-school barriers and workplace culture are still holding women back.

Sharp decline in women's representation at leadership levels While women fill 28% of individual contributor roles, their numbers drop fast:

only 19% are frontline managers, 16% reach mid-level leadership, 15% make it to executive or C-suite level, and a tiny 8% become CEOs.

This sharp decline reflects persistent bias, unclear promotion pathways, and male-dominated workspaces that stall women's careers.

Gender gap across sectors Women are better represented in non-profits (47%) and education (41%), but lag behind in manufacturing (14%) and transportation (12%).

Common challenges? Maternity breaks, inflexible work options, limited support from managers—and about 15% say they've faced unfair promotions or evaluations.