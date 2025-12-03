World's tallest granite Shivling is on its way to Bihar
A massive 33-foot granite Shivling—tipping the scales at 210 tonnes—is making a long road trip from Tamil Nadu to Bihar, where it'll be the centerpiece of the upcoming Virat Ramayan Temple in East Champaran.
Crafted in the Pattikadu area near Mahabalipuram, with the entire project spanning nearly a decade (actual carving began in 2022), this is said to be the tallest monolithic granite Shivling ever made, carved from a single piece of stone.
The journey and what's next
Moving something this huge isn't easy—it's traveling on a special 96-wheel trailer and will take about 20-25 days, depending on weather and road conditions.
Once it arrives, preparations begin for a big installation ceremony set for early 2026.
The artisans combined old-school hand tools with modern machines to get every detail right.
The temple itself will be part of a large complex with 22 smaller temples, all managed by the Mahavir Mandir Trust.