Yamuna pollution slashes Delhi's water supply by up to half

Areas like Subhash Nagar, Raja Garden, Subzi Mandi, and Ghnatghar have had their taps run completely dry. In 2025, DJB got around 45,000 complaints about smelly or muddy water. On the bright side, they say they've fixed 98% of those issues.

Old pipes and poor monitoring make things worse

Nearly one-fifth of Delhi's pipelines are aging—so leaks and contamination risks are real.

Plus, without proper flow meters across the network, it's tough for DJB to catch problems early.

If you're stuck without water or need a tanker sent over, you can call their helpline at 1916.