Yashaswinee Raje Singh detained as CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar resign
India
Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh, was detained near Bangla Sahib while a big CJP protest unfolded at Jantar Mantar.
The CJP is calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, alleging issues with the electoral roll process.
Delhi deploys over 40,000 security personnel
Singh posted online about her detention, saying she was picked up "for sitting in a park" and is now at Keshav Puram police station.
Several top CJP leaders were also held when they landed in Delhi.
As protests grew, Delhi ramped up security: more than 40,000 police and armed forces are on duty, with barricades and spike strips around Jantar Mantar to keep things under control.