Yogi Adityanath announces UP police hiring over 100,000 in 2026
Big news if you're looking for a government job: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced that the state police will be hiring over 100,000 people in 2026.
Openings include constables, sub-inspectors (SIs), home guards, and technical roles, making this one of the largest police recruitment drives in India.
The whole process is expected to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
UP police eligibility and selection stages
If you've finished Class 12 and are between 18 and 23, you can go for constable posts.
For SIs, you'll need a graduation degree and be between 21 and 28.
Home guard roles are open to those who passed Class 10 and are between 18 and 45.
Applications will be online at uppbpb.gov.in, with selection through written exams, physical tests, and document checks, so keep an eye on the official site for updates.