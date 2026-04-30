Yogi Adityanath announces UP police hiring over 100,000 in 2026

UP police eligibility and selection stages

If you've finished Class 12 and are between 18 and 23, you can go for constable posts.

For SIs, you'll need a graduation degree and be between 21 and 28.

Home guard roles are open to those who passed Class 10 and are between 18 and 45.

Applications will be online at uppbpb.gov.in, with selection through written exams, physical tests, and document checks, so keep an eye on the official site for updates.