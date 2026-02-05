'Parents introduced Bollywood, we hated it': Korean-obsessed sisters' suicide note 

The three sisters who jumped off from the ninth floor in Ghaziabad left behind a diary that shows their obsession with Korea and Korean culture. The girls were aged 12, 14, and 16. More details into this obsession have now slowly begun to emerge. In one of the pages of the diary, they wrote, "We love Korean, love, love, love."

Obsession detailed Note expressed resentment toward parents The suicide note expressed their love for Korean culture and resentment toward their parents for trying to curb it. "Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group," the note read.

Bollywood 'You introduced her to Bollywood' The note also mentioned a desire to instill this obsession in another sister, Devu, who was introduced to Bollywood instead. "You introduced her to Bollywood, which we hated more than our lives," they wrote. Aside from Korean movies, actors, and K-Pop, the list included Thai, Chinese, and Japanese music and films. Hollywood and English songs were also highlighted, as well as cartoons like Doraemon, Peppa Pig, and Disney characters like Elsa and Ariel.

Father's statement Father unaware of dangerous game The girls' father, Chetan Kumar, was unaware of the game's tasks that allegedly led to their suicide. He expressed regret over not knowing about the nature of the game and its influence on his daughters. "If I had known that such tasks existed, no father would ever allow his children to be part of it," he said. Around 10 days ago, he found out about their social media account, where they went by the Korean names Maria, Aliza, and Cindy.

Account Father deleted their social media accounts He deleted the account, which had a significant number of followers, and also seized their phones. The police said that Kumar, who was ₹2 crore in debt, sold the phones to pay his electricity bill. He also told the daughters that he would marry them off, to which they replied that they couldn't get married since they were "not Indian but Korean."