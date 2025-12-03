YouTuber Rahul Easwar arrested for revealing rape survivor's identity

More people involved; investigation still on

Easwar isn't the only one in trouble—KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier and Pathanamthitta Mahila Congress district general secretary Ranjitha Pulickal are also named in the case.

After being denied bail, Easwar was sent to police custody until Thursday, December 4, 2025. He started a hunger strike while in custody and had to be hospitalized for dehydration.

Police have seized his electronic devices and plan more searches as they dig into digital evidence.

His next bail hearing is set for December 6, 2025.