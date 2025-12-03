YouTuber Rahul Easwar arrested for revealing rape survivor's identity
Rahul Easwar, a right-wing activist and YouTuber, was arrested by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police for allegedly sharing the identity of a woman who accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of serial rape and coerced termination of pregnancy.
He faces charges like public defamation, making sexually colored remarks, and using social media to intimidate the survivor.
More people involved; investigation still on
Easwar isn't the only one in trouble—KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier and Pathanamthitta Mahila Congress district general secretary Ranjitha Pulickal are also named in the case.
After being denied bail, Easwar was sent to police custody until Thursday, December 4, 2025. He started a hunger strike while in custody and had to be hospitalized for dehydration.
Police have seized his electronic devices and plan more searches as they dig into digital evidence.
His next bail hearing is set for December 6, 2025.