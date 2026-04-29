Zaib Zubair Ansari attacks 2 guards at Mira Road East

Ansari arrested with 3 Qurans

Singh said Ansari came up to him and asked, 'Are you Hindu?', then reassured him he wouldn't be harmed.

Before leaving, Ansari asked for water and used it to clean the blood from his hands.

Police arrested Ansari within hours using CCTV footage.

Ansari, now under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, was found with three copies of the Quran, a laptop, and a note about lone wolf attacks during searches after the arrest.

They're also looking into whether this was a planned or ideologically driven act.

Ansari returned to India in 2019 after family issues and was working as an online tutor.