'Zigana' pistols used in Moosewala, Patani attack, Ahmed murders
Turkish-made Zigana pistols have popped up in several headline-making crimes in India, including the murders of singer Sidhu Moosewala and politicians Atiq Ahmed and Baba Siddique.
One was also used in a shooting outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's Bareilly home on September 12.
These pistols are known for firing over 15 rounds smoothly, making them a go-to for criminals in places like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
Zigana pistols are often smuggled from Pakistan into India
In the Bareilly case, shooters from the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang fired multiple shots at Patani's house. After the attack, they were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad.
At the encounter site, police recovered a Zigana pistol and an Austrian Glock.
Zigana pistols are often smuggled from Pakistan into India and can cost up to ₹2-4 lakh each. They're especially favored by organized crime groups linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—showing just how much these weapons have become part of India's criminal underworld.