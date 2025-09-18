'Zigana' pistols used in Moosewala, Patani attack, Ahmed murders

Zigana pistols are often smuggled from Pakistan into India

In the Bareilly case, shooters from the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang fired multiple shots at Patani's house. After the attack, they were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad.

At the encounter site, police recovered a Zigana pistol and an Austrian Glock.

Zigana pistols are often smuggled from Pakistan into India and can cost up to ₹2-4 lakh each. They're especially favored by organized crime groups linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—showing just how much these weapons have become part of India's criminal underworld.