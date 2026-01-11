Zomato's price gap sparks online debate
A viral post comparing a ₹320 restaurant bill to a ₹655 Zomato total (₹550 after discounts) has set off conversations about food delivery markups.
Recently shared, the post quoted "Customers are being blatantly overcharged" and quickly gained attention, with many users now questioning how prices are set on food apps.
What's really going on with the prices?
Zomato responded by saying restaurants decide their app prices—not Zomato itself.
Still, users aren't convinced. Many argue that restaurants hike menu prices to cover platform fees, so even after discounts, customers end up paying more than they would in person.
Some are now asking Zomato to reveal its commissions and charges for each order.
Delivery partners join the conversation
Adding to the chatter, a Zomato delivery partner recently posted about missing a ₹500 incentive for work done during late December.
This has fueled even more calls for transparency—not just in pricing but also in how gig workers are paid.