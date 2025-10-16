Zubeen Garg murder case: Assam seeks fast-track court for trial

Seven people have been arrested so far, including Garg's cousin and manager. The SIT, led by senior police officials, is even heading to Singapore this month as part of their probe. Oversight is tight—a judicial commission from the Gauhati High Court is keeping an eye on every step.

More about the late musician

Zubeen was more than just a singer—he was an icon in Assam and beyond.

Over his 35-year career, he recorded around 38,000 songs in multiple languages and shot to national fame with "Ya Ali" in 2006.

His sudden passing in Singapore on September 19 sparked protests and calls for justice, showing just how much he meant to people back home.