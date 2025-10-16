AAP leaders arrested in Gujarat farmers' protest violence
On Thursday, Gujarat police arrested two AAP leaders, Raju Karpada and Pravin Ram, for allegedly being involved in violence during an October 12 farmers' rally in Botad district.
The protest was against "kadada pratha," a system that farmers say forces them to sell crops at unfair prices and pay extra transport fees at local market yards where they allege BJP associates are involved.
AAP's stand amid ongoing crackdown
AAP insists the rally was peaceful and blames outsiders for the chaos.
Arvind Kejriwal has called the police crackdown unfair and wants charges against farmers dropped.
With 67 people arrested so far, the situation spotlights ongoing concerns over farmer rights, fair trade, and the freedom to protest—issues that AAP believes could shape politics in Gujarat and beyond.