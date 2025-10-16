IMD calls AP's 2025 monsoon 'normal': What does it mean

Northeast monsoon expected to make up for shortfalls

The Northeast Monsoon kicked off October 1 and is expected to help make up for these shortfalls.

IMD-Amaravati Director S. Stella says upcoming rains should cover deficits in most Rayalaseema districts (except Kurnool and Nandyal), with heavy showers likely for Nellore and Prakasam soon.

Light to moderate rain has already started in Nellore and Tirupati, with more on the way from October 18.