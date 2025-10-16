IMD calls AP's 2025 monsoon 'normal': What does it mean
Andhra Pradesh's 2025 Southwest Monsoon was officially called "normal" by the IMD, with 530.9mm of rain—just above the state's average.
Still, it was actually the second lowest rainfall in five years, coming up short compared to 2024's wetter season.
Rainfall distribution across districts
Rain didn't fall evenly: only five districts got extra rain, while places like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinda had a big 23% deficit.
All other districts reported normal rainfall.
Northeast monsoon expected to make up for shortfalls
The Northeast Monsoon kicked off October 1 and is expected to help make up for these shortfalls.
IMD-Amaravati Director S. Stella says upcoming rains should cover deficits in most Rayalaseema districts (except Kurnool and Nandyal), with heavy showers likely for Nellore and Prakasam soon.
Light to moderate rain has already started in Nellore and Tirupati, with more on the way from October 18.