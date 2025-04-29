5 neck exercises to improve your posture
What's the story
Neck exercises are important for flexibility and strength in our sedentary lifestyle.
African neck exercises, rooted in tradition, provide some unique ways to increase neck mobility and muscle tone.
They can be incorporated into daily routines easily, without any special equipment.
Concentrating on these exercises improves posture, alleviates tension, and promotes well-being.
Here are five African neck exercises for these benefits.
Circular motion
Neck circles for mobility
Neck circles are an easy but effective exercise to improve mobility.
Start by standing or sitting comfortably with your back straight.
Slowly rotate your head in a circular motion, first clockwise, and then counterclockwise.
This movement helps loosen tight muscles and improve blood flow to the area.
Doing this exercise regularly can help reduce stiffness and improve range of motion.
Lateral stretching
Side-to-side stretches
Side-to-side stretches target the lateral muscles of the neck.
Start by tilting your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold this position for a few seconds before switching sides.
This exercise is beneficial for relieving the tension accumulated from prolonged desk work or poor posture.
Tilt movements
Forward-and-backward tilts
Forward-and-backward tilts target stretching the front and back muscles of the neck.
Gently tilt your head forward as if to try and touch your chin to your chest, then slowly tilt it backward looking up at the ceiling.
These movements relieve stress from day-to-day activities like using electronic devices or reading.
Resistance training
Resistance band pulls
Using a resistance band can make neck exercises more challenging by involving more muscle groups.
Secure one end of a resistance band underfoot while holding the other with both hands behind your head.
Gently pull against the band's resistance while keeping your head steady; this strengthens both front and back neck muscles effectively.
Shrugging motion
Shoulder shrugs for relaxation
Shoulder shrugs are great for letting go of tension around the shoulders, which often impacts neck comfort too closely related areas anatomically speaking.
Stand upright with arms relaxed at sides. Lift shoulders upwards towards ears, hold briefly before releasing them downwards again.
Repeat several times throughout the day whenever feeling tense or stressed out.