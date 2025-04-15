Plantain cookbook: 5 awesome recipes to try
Plantains are a staple in most African cuisines, providing a versatile base for a range of vegetarian meals.
Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and not as sweet, making the perfect base for savory dishes.
They can be boiled, fried, or even baked to prepare delicious and filling meals.
Here are five African plantain recipes that are sure to add flavor and variety to your vegetarian meals.
Fufu dish
Plantain fufu delight
Plantain fufu is a staple in West Africa.
The dish involves boiling plantains soft and then mashing them into a smooth, dough-like texture.
It is typically served with vegetable soups or stews. The mild flavor of fufu enhances the rich taste of the soup it is served with, making for a satisfying meal that is equally filling and nutritious.
Curry flavor
Spicy plantain curry
Spicy plantain curry is a delicious combination of ripe plantains and spices including turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
The sweetness of ripe plantains pairs well with the heat from chili peppers.
You can enjoy the dish by itself or over rice for a heavier meal.
It's a great way to add bold flavors to your vegetarian diet.
Kebab style
Grilled plantain kebabs
Grilled plantain kebabs are a unique twist on traditional grilling.
Sliced plantains are marinated with some herbs and spices, before being skewered and grilled till caramelized on the outside but tender inside.
These kebabs make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering, providing both taste and visual appeal.
Porridge meal
Plantain porridge perfection
Plantain porridge is another comforting dish that can be found across Africa.
It has sliced unripe plantains cooked with vegetables like spinach or kale in coconut milk until everything comes together into a creamy, porridge-like mixture.
This hearty meal gives you all the necessary nutrients while keeping you full all day long.
Fried treats
Crispy fried plantains
Simple yet delicious, crispy fried plantains are snacks commonly enjoyed across several African countries.
Sliced ripe plantains are fried till golden brown on both sides.
They can be lightly seasoned with salt, if you want, before serving hot as snacks or sides along with main courses such as beans stew or jollof rice dishes.
These add texture contrast without overpowering other flavors within these meals themselves.