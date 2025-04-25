Add a nutty twist to your meals with these recipes
What's the story
African cuisine has a lot of vegetarian options that use sesame seeds, which give a nutty flavor and some health benefits.
These make for a healthy option for those looking for plant-based meals.
From being rich in calcium, iron, and magnesium, sesame seeds make for a great addition to any diet.
Here are African sesame dishes that can enhance your vegetarian meals with their unique taste and health benefits.
Nutty paste
Tahini from North Africa
Tahini, a creamy paste of ground sesame seeds, is a staple in North African cuisine.
It makes a great base for many sauces and dressings, or can just be enjoyed as a dip on its own.
Packed with healthy fats and protein, tahini is versatile enough to be used in a range of dishes adding depth of flavor and packing in nutrition.
Flavorful soup
Benne seed soup from West Africa
Benne seed soup is a staple West African delicacy that uses sesame seeds as its base ingredient.
The soup mixes ground benne seeds with veggies like tomatoes and onions for a wholesome meal.
Not only is this dish delicious, but it is also rich in nutrients like fiber and vitamins A and C, making it ideal for vegetarians.
Sweet treats
Simsim balls from East Africa
Simsim balls are sweet snacks prepared by mixing roasted sesame seeds with honey or sugar syrup and then shaping them into small balls.
Common in East Africa, these treats are a delightful combination of sweetness and nuttiness.
They also have energy-boosting properties owing to their high carbohydrate content.
They are an ideal snack option for those who wish to satisfy their sweet tooth but not health.
Traditional delight
Injera with sesame sauce from Ethiopia
Injera, an Ethiopian flatbread, works well with sesame sauce, serving a combination of tangy and rich flavors.
The duo results in a meal rife with texture contrasts, from the soft bread to the crunchy sesame seeds.
Every bite brings with itself a world of complexity and makes the experience all the more memorable, making you want to savor every moment (whenever possible).