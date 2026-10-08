These peanut dishes are a hit in Africa
What's the story
Peanuts, a staple in many African cuisines, are used in a variety of traditional dishes. They add flavor and nutrition, making them an important part of the diet in several regions. From stews to snacks, peanuts are versatile and can be used in a number of ways. Here are five African traditional dishes that use peanuts, showcasing the diversity and richness of the continent's culinary heritage.
Dish 1
Groundnut soup from West Africa
Groundnut soup is a popular dish in West Africa, especially in Ghana and Senegal.
The dish consists of ground peanuts blended into a smooth paste and cooked with vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, and okra.
The soup is usually served with rice or fufu. Its creamy texture and rich flavor make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Dish 2
Maafe: A West African peanut stew
Maafe is another West African classic that has peanuts at its core.
This hearty stew is made by simmering ground peanuts with vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach.
The dish is usually spiced with chili peppers for an added kick.
Maafe can be enjoyed on its own or with rice to soak up the delicious sauce.
Dish 3
Peanut porridge: A breakfast staple
Peanut porridge is a common breakfast option across several African countries.
Prepared by boiling ground peanuts with water or milk until thickened, the porridge is sweetened with sugar or honey for flavor.
It provides an energy-boosting start to the day and can be customized with fruits or nuts for added texture.
Dish 4
Kuli-kuli: A crunchy snack
Kuli-kuli is a crunchy snack made from roasted peanuts that are ground into a paste, shaped into small balls or discs, and fried until golden brown.
Commonly eaten as an appetizer or snack throughout Nigeria and neighboring countries, kuli-kuli offers a satisfying crunch, along with the nutty flavor of peanuts.
Dish 5
Groundnut cake: A sweet treat
Groundnut cake is a sweet treat made by mixing sugar syrup with roasted peanut pieces and allowing it to cool until it hardens into bars or clusters.
This simple, yet satisfying dessert is loved across Africa for its sweetness balanced by the natural earthiness of the peanuts.