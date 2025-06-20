Leg day: Don't skip these ankle exercises
What's the story
Ankle mobility and stability play an important role in maintaining balance and avoiding injuries.
Be it an athlete or an individual who loves strolling every day, strong and flexible ankles can improve your overall movement.
By adding certain exercises to your regime, you can improve the range of motion and strength of your ankles.
Here are five effective exercises to boost your ankle mobility and stability.
Circles
Ankle circles for flexibility
One of the simplest yet most effective exercises to improve flexibility is ankle circles.
Sit comfortably with one leg extended, and rotate your ankle in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, followed by counterclockwise rotations.
It can help loosen the joint, improve blood flow, and reduce stiffness.
With regular practice, you can achieve better flexibility, which is crucial for several physical activities.
Calf raises
Calf raises to strengthen muscles
Calf raises specifically target the muscles around the ankle, making it stronger and stable.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly rise onto your toes, hold for a moment, then lower back down.
Repeat this movement 15 times for best results.
Strong calf muscles support the ankle joint during dynamic movements like running or jumping.
Toe taps
Toe taps to enhance control
Toe taps focus on enhancing control over your ankle movements.
Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the ground.
Lift one foot slightly off the floor and tap it gently back down repeatedly for thirty seconds before switching sides.
This exercise improves the coordination between muscles around the ankle joint.
Heel walks
Heel walks for balance improvement
Heel walks are great for balance, strengthening the stabilizing muscles around the ankles.
Simply walk on your heels, keeping toes off the ground, and move across a room or area several times daily.
This exercise should be done without discomfort, adjusting frequency and intensity based on individual needs and preferences.
Resistance bands
Resistance band stretching exercise
Secure a resistance band under your foot, holding the ends with both hands.
Pull gently upwards, creating tension throughout the band.
This stretches the ankle area, effectively increasing flexibility and range of motion.
Regular practice enhances dexterity, agility, and balance, contributing to improved performance in various physical activities.