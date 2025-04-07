Grow your own wellness: 5 easy-to-grow herbs
What's the story
Exploring the world of herbal remedies can be a rewarding journey, particularly for beginners.
For centuries, herbs have been used to promote wellness and support health the natural way.
Here are five beginner-friendly herbs that are extremely easy to incorporate into your homemade remedies.
They are not just easily accessible but also very versatile, making them perfect for those new to herbal wellness practices.
Calming herb
Chamomile: A soothing choice
Chamomile is famous for its calming properties and is commonly found in teas for relaxation and sleep. It can easily be grown at home or bought as dried flowers.
Chamomile tea can be easily made by steeping the flowers in hot water for around five minutes.
This herb is also mild enough for topical use, in homemade skin creams or baths, providing soothing benefits.
Digestive aid
Peppermint: Refreshing relief
Peppermint has always been a popular herb with its refreshing aroma and digestive benefits.
You can use it fresh or dried in teas to ease digestive discomforts like bloating or indigestion.
Its menthol content gives a cooling sensation that can also relieve headaches when applied topically as an oil blend on your temples or neck area.
Aromatic herb
Lavender: Versatile relaxation
Lavender's pleasant scent makes it a popular choice among herbs to relax and relieve stress. It can be used in the form of essential oils, sachets, or dried flowers added to bathwater.
Lavender oil is commonly used topically to soothe minor skin irritations or combined with carrier oils for calming massages.
Spicy Root
Ginger: Warming comfort
Ginger root provides warming properties that prove useful during winters or if you are feeling nauseous.
You can steep fresh ginger slices into tea, adding honey and lemon juice if you like. This combination also helps soothe sore throats.
Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties also make it handy in topical applications, such as compressing sore muscles.
Kitchen staple
Basil: Culinary delight with benefits
Basil isn't just a staple in the kitchen; it also packs a punch when it comes to health-promoting qualities.
Known mainly as an ingredient in dishes like pesto sauce owing to the flavor profile of its aromatic leaves, basil is packed with antioxidants.
They may promote immune function and lower levels of inflammation in the body systems over a period.
Regular consumption, raw or cooked, is a matter of preference and taste buds alike.