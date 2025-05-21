5 books that shaped JK Rowling's writing journey
What's the story
J.K. Rowling, the beloved author of the Harry Potter series, has often spoken about the books that helped her on her journey as a writer.
These books not only inspired the way she told stories, but also contributed to how she developed her own unique narrative style.
Knowing these influences gives us the opportunity to understand how she wrote such an adored series that drew millions globally.
Magical influence
'The Little White Horse' by Elizabeth Goudge
The Little White Horse is known for its enchanting setting and magical elements, which left a lasting impression on Rowling.
The book's blend of fantasy and reality likely contributed to the magical world-building seen in Harry Potter.
Its themes of courage and friendship resonate with those found in Rowling's own work.
Character development
'Emma' by Jane Austen
Jane Austen's Emma is also celebrated for its intricate character development and social commentary.
This novel may have influenced Rowling's ability to create complex characters with depth and relatability.
The wit and humor present in Austen's writing can also be seen mirrored in Rowling's narrative style.
World-building inspiration
'The Chronicles of Narnia' by C.S. Lewis
C.S. Lewis's series, The Chronicles of Narnia, is famous for its imaginative world-building and allegorical storytelling.
It is unsurprising that these elements may have inspired Rowling as she built the richly detailed universe of Hogwarts and beyond.
She seamlessly fused mythological elements with her own creations to weave an immersive story for readers.
Storytelling techniques
'The Wind in the Willows' by Kenneth Grahame
Kenneth Grahame's classic tale, The Wind in the Willows, gives rich storytelling techniques through its vivid descriptions and engaging plotlines.
This book could have inspired Rowling's way of weaving engaging narratives which keep the readers hooked from the beginning till the end, while striking the right balance between adventure and introspection.
Themes of family
'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott
Louisa May Alcott's novel, Little Women, touches upon themes of family dynamics, personal growth, and resilience—elements that are also prevalent throughout the Harry Potter series.
Alcott's work depicts strong familial bonds, and perhaps it inspired similar relationships within Rowling's stories, emphasizing love as a powerful force against adversity.